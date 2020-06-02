The host of Fox News ‘ Tucker Carlson takes it to Jared Kushner, saying he has contempt for the voters of Trump

The host of Fox News, Tucker Carlson, has continued on Monday evening the senior advisor to the White House, Jared Kushner, claiming that nobody had “ more contempt ” for supporters of president Donald Trump that his son-in-law.

The attack of Carlson was part of a monologue of nearly 30 minutes in which he criticized the leadership of Trump on the protests that have erupted throughout the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed when a cop white knelt down on the neck for eight minutes.

It is not known if the president saw the monologue of Carlson, but he looks at frequently Fox News.

The conservatives are suspicious of the references to Jared Kushner; he was a partisan democrat long before the president Trump does in the elections

“ No one has more contempt for the voters of Donald Trump that Jared Kushner and nobody expressed more frequently, “said the host of Fox News, adding that Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, has “ subverted” the instinct winner of the chairman.

Carlson said that Trump had made it known that he wanted to punish the rioters, but “ each time he was dissuaded by Jared Kushner and his collaborators, Kushner has hired and controlled “.

The host of Fox News also attacked the work of Kushner on the reform of the criminal justice system, claiming that it had released more criminals on the street.

“ While crime in this country continues to grow, Jared Kushner led an effort very aggressive to let more criminals out of prison and back into the street. It is unwise “, he said, adding that the “ liberal ” Kushner has “ convinced the president that the fact of throwing the prisons is the key to winning the votes of african-americans in the fall and that these votes are essential to his re-election

As Carlson spoke, the chyron on the screen said: “KUSHNER IS LEADING TRUMP IN THE WRONG DIRECTION.”

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment DailyMail.com.

The work of Kushner on the criminal justice reform has earned him praise bipartisans and is one of the few achievements legislative administration Trump. The reform – passed by Congress – has been the biggest overhaul of laws on prison sentences and condemnation for years and it has reversed policies that critics called racist, ineffective and costly.

“Jared is not a conservative, he has never hidden who he is,” said DailyMail.com an agent republican in regular contact with the White House. “But that doesn’t mean that he’s trying not to help the rank and file conservative.”

The agent has qualified the criticism of Carlson’s “unfair” and argued that it was a “waste of time” for Kushner to respond.

“Jared doesn’t win this exchange with Tucker. This raises more Tucker. It has never been a member of MAGA. It has never been on board, ” added the person.

Tucker Carlson also criticized the employees who work for Jared Kushner, which could be a reference to Hope Hicks, who joined the White House as a member of the team from Kushner

The president, Trump declared himself the “president of the law and order” in a speech hard to the protesters

The president Trump had walked from the White House to St. John church to hold a bible for a photo session

Kushner was a partisan democrat leading before his father-in-law in the republican politics. Since then, he has embraced his new affiliation, although some conservatives were concerned with their credentials.

He is also working on a radical rethinking of the platform of the republican Party, has been reported to Axios, a story which aroused fear among the republicans of the right. Kushner had told the party officials he wanted to reduce the platform to a set of principles that could fit on a card that can go in the pocket of a person.

It is not known what the aid Carlson was referring to in his rant, but one of them could have been Hope Hicks, the former communications director for the influential the White House who has returned to the White House to work for Kushner.

The plan for the president Trump to cross Lafayette park to pose with a bible in front of the historic church of St.Johns has been developed by Hicks, reported the New York Times, noting that she had worked with others for the chairman to be walking.

Some advisers of the White House welcomed the decision and argued that the photo would become history and iconic.

But critics have called it photo shoot deaf. The responsible law enforcement used rubber bullets, tear gas and officers on horseback to remove the protesters so that Trump could leave the White House to visit the historic church known as the Church of Presidents, as every president since James Madison has requested.

In his monologue, Carlson also addressed directly to the president Trump, calling the events “test, singular of his presidency”.

“If you can’t prevent a correspondent of Fox News being attacked directly in front of your house, how can you protect my family? How will you protect the country? At what point do you try? Says Carlson.