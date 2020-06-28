The House of Paper, the Bad Guys, Extraction,…: children’s parody of the movies from Netflix (Video) – Ingenio FM

Ikorodu Wood (the guys from Ikorodu) is a group of four young guys from Nigeria. With simple objects of everyday life, of Malik, 10 years old, Muiz, 15 years old, his cousin Fawas and his older brother, Babatunde Sanni, 23 years of age, have managed to make the buzz on the web by performing parodies of content from Netflix : the series The House of Paperthe film Jumanji or even the movie The Bad Guys with Will Smith.

“GREAT BUDGET VS. SMALL BUDGET “

Their latest achievement is an identical reproduction of the announcement trailer The extraction ofthe movie of Tyler Rake, with Liam Hemsworth, released in the year 2020. In front of the camera, the two brothers have given a response to his cousin the respect of every scene of action and the addition of some special effects, ” made in house “. The eldest of the brothers was then held for the assembly and dissemination in the social networks and Youtube.

10 MILLION VIEWS ON TWITTER

On Twitter, the parody of the film The extraction of of Ikorodu Wood it has quickly reached 10 million views in the space of a few days. The brothers and cousin immediately received the congratulations of Netflix. The federation of the Mind, the famous american directors, were invited to a screening of the film The extraction of to the thanks. On his side, on Instagram, Will Smith says he is ready to sign up for the next film The Bad Guyswhile Ursula Corbero, star of the series The House of Paper, which is described as” the next generation of filmmakers in Nigeria “.

This is awesome! We would love to have you in the #Removing 2 premiere…DM us and we will get there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Brothers Russo (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020