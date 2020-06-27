“The House of Paper “, ” Tyler Rake “… Of the nigerian children to make a cardboard box as a parody of the trailers for Netflix

In just two days, the remake of “Tyler Rake” has reached nearly 9 million hits — Screen Capture From Youtube



A wheelbarrow, a bucket and miniature cars… The Ikorodu Wood (the guys from Ikorodu), three actors-filmmakers nigerians of 10 to 15 years, they have become small stars in the social networks by parodying trailers, films and music videos, with simple everyday accessories. Malik, 10 years old and Muiz, 15 years of age, to play the comedy with his cousin Fawas during the last three years, and his older brother, Babatunde Sanni, 23, mount of videos.

His ultimate achievement, a remake of the trailer of the movie Tyler Rakereached this week, nearly 9 million views on Twitter. With the resources of the board of directors, these young budding artists have recreated key scenes from the trailer of this blockbuster directed by Sam Hargrave. “We really like this movie and hope that Chris Hemsworth and

Netflix is going to see this remake “, which he wrote in a message accompanying the video.

The brothers Russo, the film producers and directors Avengers : Endgamehave been amazed by the talent of these young people. “This is incredible ! We would like to invite you to the premiere of Tyler Rake 2. Send us a message and we will send you ! “wrote on Twitter.

This is awesome! We would love to have you in the #Removing 2 premiere…DM us and we will get there! https://t.co/6eufmJMgT7 — Brothers Russo (@Russo_Brothers) June 24, 2020

“Here is the next generation of filmmakers in Nigeria “

This is not the first time that these young film fans are talking about them. At the beginning of April,

the american actor Will Smith had shared in his account of Instagram, the trailer nigerian movie The bad guys of the Life where has the first role. The version parodied had been viewed over 7 million times, nothing in the account of Instagram of Will Smith.

His remake of the trailer the House of Paper I had also done the rounds of the social networks. A test approved by the two main actors of the series, Álvaro Dead, ” the Professor “, and Ursula Corbero, alias ” Tokyo “. “Here is the next generation of filmmakers in Nigeria “, wrote the actress on his Twitter account.

The introduction of Nigeria’s next generation of filmmakers ❤️ @IkoroduB He is here the next generation of filmmakers in Nigeria ❤️ @IkoroduB pic.twitter.com/bKxlvjSG8u — Úrsula Corberó (@ursulolita) May 25, 2020

These young actors of Ikorodu, a city in the State of Lagos, Nigeria, regularly put online videos on

YouTube and Instagram, where they are followed by more than 500,000 people. “Now we know that we are going to see in any place in the world and we want to prove that you have the potential,” he said to the young filmmakers.