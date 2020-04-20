the huge surprise of Kendall Jenner for its 41 years !

Although confined, Kourtney Kardashian had a surprise for his birthday. It is his half-sister Kendall Jenner, who has organized everything.

On April 18, Kourtney Kardashian thought of celebrating only its 41st anniversary with her 3 children. But her half-sister Kendall Jenner has changed all his plans. MCE TV explain to you.

Like you, Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t left his home because of the pandemic of Covid-19. If some states are still resistance, the star applies to the letter new sanitary measures.

Last Saturday, the pretty brunette was, therefore, resolved to celebrate his 41st birthday alone with her 3 children. But the business woman has been a little surprise !

This is not a secret for anyone, just the clan Kris Jenner is very close-knit. All the children of the famous momager are almost neighbors in Calabasas.

And Kendall Jenner has put the small dishes in the great for the sake of her half sister Kourtney Kardashian. The proof in pictures !

Kourtney Kardashian: Kendall celebrates its 41 years in spite of the confinement !

Yes, the top model was held a parade of luxury cars to honk the horn in front of the gate of Kourtney Kardashian. And some of their relatives were also at the rendez-vous.

On the web, internet users were amused to see that Kim and her daughter North, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had adorned their luxury cars multiple balloons.

In view of the images, Kourtney Kardashian was very touched by this little attention. Since the beginning of the confinement, the star has not reviewed the other members of his family.

But every day, she calls her mother but also her sisters and her brother Rob to take news. Although the star live confined in his villa, she has no time of twiddling one’s thumbs.

For its part, the pretty brunette continues to work on upcoming filming “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “. In parallel to this, the young mother devotes all her time to her 3 children… and all the latest news, the lovely tribe does wonders in the kitchen.

