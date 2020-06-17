The huge tip of Lady Gaga left a server (photos) – Ingenio FM

While the album Lady Gagacalled Chromatica, always beats the majority of records since its launch with Or 274,000 / sold copies a week across the Atlantic, which 205.000 sales pure, as it was announced The billboard, the american singer has been a pleasant surprise for a server in an Italian restaurant in Malibu on Tuesday, June 16. In fact, the young man named Alex has had the pleasure of serving a pasta dish to bring to the interpreter Bad Romance for a total of 61,50 tenuous dollars (a little over 54 euros). And for a good reason… At the time of paying the bill, the superstar has left you a generous tip of $ 700 (approximately 623 euros). “It turns out that Lady Gaga is super cool”has-the you write very, very happy, in the title of the instant of the reception.

It turns out that lady Gaga is cool af pic.twitter.com/3Wz99OAkbS — The young George Busch (@ajo2323) June 17, 2020

If some users had the eyes, realizing that the note had been paid with the credit card to his partner, Michael Polansky, Alex has indeed confirmed that this is the star that came to pick up the order. As a reminder, Lady Gaga worked as a waitress before finding success. As a reminder, as indicated in 7sur7, the fortune of the singer is estimated to be 310 million euros.