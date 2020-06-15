The human beings of these dogs have decided to improvise groomers : the result is very funny (Photos) – Unusual

Once is not custom, but this time after the “aggressor” is worse than the previous.

The containment due to the epidemic of Covid-19 has had a strange consequence of all of the world : the owners of dogs that are used to carry your pet to the groomer ended up having to play the groomers themselves. However, as you will see in the various photos posted on social networks, it is not improvised aggressor. However, the before and the after are hillarants. And for some, the change is such that it seems that it is a any other dog. This is in particular the case of Havoc. The Havanese until that moment there was a great mass of hair which gave it a certain charm :

And then his teacher woke up one morning confident in the idea that he cool off a little in their court. Result, now seems like a Chinchilla. Even his teacher defines this haircut of the house as “shameful”. Fortunately, then took him to the barber shop to “catch up”.

HELP ME!! My Mom did my preparation. I was in desperate need about 4 weeks ago… I look like a chinchilla! pic.twitter.com/6IETaPwjlZ — Havoc the Havanese (@HavoctheHav) April 4, 2020

Another victim of the closure of the preparation, Trevor, whose hairs in the ears have been cut off. The court is more going on everywhere, but the animal does not seem happy. Unless this is the air, this is normal because in the first shot already, he remains impassive.

When you change your hairstyle, but you are still not satisfied with him 😊🐾 PD Scooby after leaving his handler to give it a finish pic.twitter.com/LZrDRefwUZ — BTP Dog Section (@BTPDogs) The 30 of April 2020

Their owners are also very fun to bring him back to his mane forward and brusher so that it has the air of having a fringe. But this cup-there is no fun. He, in any case, it is curious to see.

And then there are those who are only half her hair shaved by their owners. Either by choice, or for the sake of creativity, and even abandonment in the face of the result is not very convincing. Probably a little bit of everything at once. The evidence with Gus and Layla, two griffons cuts unusual :

One thus finds itself flanked by a strip of skin on the back, and the other with a mane and tail of a lion. We hope this style hair is temporary, but in any case it is hillarant to see.

The dogs anonymous or the stars, the same struggle !

And during this confinement, the stars have not been able to take their animals to the hairdresser. As Chris Evans, who have also launched their scissors to try to obtain a correct result. However, it is very comforting to see that at this level, we are all more or less on the same footing.

I assured him that I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a couple of goodies, I talked him into it. It was so bad, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him that he looks very good) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) On may 4, 2020

On the other hand, the actor joked in his tweet, explaining that his dog had been septic, (and was right) and that not to panic (that has holes in the skin), had not given his mirror telling him that he had a great look.

