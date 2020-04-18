The Hunger Games kicks off with digital series, “Night at the Movies” from Lionsgate

Playing

Prepare your bows because it is once again time for The Hunger Games. Lionsgate has announced a new weekly series of streaming movies entitled “Lionsgate Live! A night at the cinema”, which will feature digital projections free four-big movies on YouTube while encouraging the public to make a donation to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.

The series will begin Friday at 6 / 5c with a screening of the hit dystopian The Hunger Games, followed by screenings of Dirty Dancing on Friday, April 24; La La Land on Friday the 1st of may; and John Wick on Friday, 8 may.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, Lionsgate will make a first donation to the foundation, which strives to help the workers of the film industry affected by the closure, in addition to encouraging donations from the public. The virtual event will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis and will feature other celebrities and stars of YouTube.

The Hunger Games is the first of a film series in four parts that adapt the trilogy of novels, the best-selling Suzanne Collins. The film was a huge success at the box office for Lionsgate. The story takes place in a dark future version of the United States called Panem, which has been divided into a dozen districts (plus a 13th district, that, uh, rebelled and disappeared from the official map). All citizens living in the service of the elite of the Capitol, and they must send two children to fight to the death in a televised event battle royal every year for the entertainment of the Capitol – that is to say, until Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteered to take the place of her sister in the reaping and inadvertently trigger a national revolution.

The Hunger Games will be screened live on YouTube from Lionsgate on Friday, April 17 at 6 pm / 5 pm

