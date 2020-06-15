The hunger Games, the ballad of The snake and the bird singer : 7 questions that the book answers

The announcement has surprised many fans of the saga : in January, Suzanne Collins announced the launch of a new novel of the universe of the Hunger Games. No, it is not a sequel to the adventures of Katniss and Peeta, but… a prequel centered on President Snow. A choice that a lot of what they talk about. The action of the book takes place years before he came to power. Coriolanus Snow is a student of 18 years of age. For the 10th edition of the Hunger Games, was selected with 23 other classmates to become the first generation of the mentors of the Games. His encounter with his tribe, a girl from District 12, is going to change everything…

It’s official : The ballad of the snake and the bird that is going to be adapted to film, but… what is the novel ? Clarified some details about the Games and hate that condemns the Snow to District 12 ? Here are some elements of response.

How and why you created the Hunger Games ?

We know, thanks to the three novels of the saga The Hunger Games that, more than 70 years before the beginning of the action took place, a war between the Capitol and the districts. In order to punish the “traitors”, the Capitol created the Hunger Games where each year, 24 young people from 12 districts to compete until there is one. But, how did the Hunger Games, and who is responsible ? The ballad of the serpent, and the songbird the answer is given to us, and he will have to wait to the last page to find out. The book also reveals a little more about the rebellion and about the origins of the Panamanians before the Snow does not come to power.

How were the Games before ?

During the action of the original trilogy, Katniss and Peeta participated in the 74th edition of the Hunger Games. The action of The ballad of the serpent, and the songbird is carried out 64 years ago, during the tenth edition of the Games. Throughout the chapters (the book is divided into three parts, one before and during the Games), we can realize that the organizers were even more cruel in the past (yes, this is possible). The tribes were exposed in a zoo, and food deprivation. The book marks a turning point for the Hunger Games from the 10th edition introduces the mentors (role of Haymitch), but also the betting system and the possibility to send gifts into the arena. The novel of Suzanne Collins also refers to genetic modifications in animals and shows a very different scenario.

Why Snow hates-District 12 ?

Fans of the Hunger Games know, Snow played by Donald Sutherland in the film, has a hatred of District 12 and Katniss. One learns more about his motives in the book already that the Snow is going to live some time in the district (not saying more to avoid spoilers).

That is Tigris ?

In The Revoltthe last novel of the series, the readers discover the Tigris, a character who lives in the Capitol, that helped Katniss, Peeta and the other to hide. A character that in reality is not at all anecdotal : in The ballad of the serpent, and the songbirdwe learned that the Tigris is, in fact, the cousin of Coriolanus Snow, called Coryo. She lives with him in his great mother, and they are very close in the novel. The book does not explain how or why the two distant cousins.