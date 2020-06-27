The hunting of butterflies… with the statue of liberty…

A song full of freshness, lightness, sensitivity : this is the art of Georges Brassens, as found in the text entitled The hunt for butterflies…

A character is mentioned in the beginning of the song, in terms of fun : “a good little devil”… the statue of freedom you like to describe a character that is attractive and sympathetic, a good living, that they have “the leg slightly, and the eye of joke…”

The eye, the mouth of this character is underlined, in reference to a form of sensuality…

The words used to describe it : “the flower of the age, the mouth full of cheerful branching” suggested through images, a being who loves nature, a man full of vitality, energy, a good speaker, and even, perhaps, a poet, the image of Georges Brassens himself.

It is not surprising, therefore, that this character of the part to “catch butterflies…”

These butterflies, which could be a metaphor of love and its pleasures…

The good little devil, below, meets, as in a fairy tale, “a Cinderella, turning her spinning-wheel”, the image of a girl humble and simple…

The lightning is suggested by the use of the verb “see” in the simple past : “he saw a Cinderella story…”, a vision that is sudden, unexpected, as it is dazzling….

And, at the same time, the character moves in the action : invited your woman to a “chase of the butterflies, in a direct discourse and family :

“Hello, that God maid,

I’ll take you butterfly hunting.”

The young woman, so soon seduced, prepares and ‘puts on her new dress” : the present of the narration accentuates and underlines the desire of beauty.

We can perceive, there, a reference and a nod to the tale of Perrault, where Cinderella goes to the ball, with a nice dress.

The expression “the arm of the ss arm under'” emphasizes the proximity between the two characters.

The statue of liberty leaves us with maliciously a kind of false naivety of the deceiver : “I did not know that in the shadow,

Hid love and its sting…”

The vocabulary of love : “love of hearts”.

The young, before the enthusiasm of the young man, evokes in a few words, the curiosity of butterfly hunting, in which it occupies…

“J’ omen

That is not in the folds of my favors,

Or in the cut of my blouse,

We’re going butterfly hunting.”

The clothes of Cinderella, her favors, her blouse stand out and show the gestures are bold and the lovers.

The reconciliation between the two characters is highlighted by the repetition of the word “mouth”.

“In your mouth fire, shouted : “shut up !”

He put his mouth on mistletoes’ gag…”

And the following expression : “And it was the most beautiful of the remu’-home

Seen d’ commemoration’ of the butterfly suggests the happiness of the lovers, their antics, with tenderness and delicacy.

We see, then, return to the village, “a volcano in the soul”, a beautiful image that emphasizes the disorder of love, and the metamorphosis that occurs.

Promise to “go into the millions

Thousands of millions of times, and even more,

All hunting butterflies”.

We perceive all the enthusiasm of the lovers through these hyperbolic promises, a boost, a happiness.

The last verse, with the employment of the future, he talks about the future of the characters : for the duration of your love, “He f ra good to fly in the cool groves,

F ront not butterfly hunting.”

Nice conclusion of this song that allows us to see the happiness of the butterflies that will be saved by the lover.

