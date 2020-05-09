The husband of Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) pays tribute to him with a tee-shirt too cute (PHOTO)

The film Wonder Woman prances at the head of the box office around the world. It has allowed to reveal to the public the israeli actress Gal Gadot, who plays the super heroine on the big screen. Her husband Jaron Varsano has paid tribute absolutely adorable on Instagram. In fact, he has been caught on camera, next to his wife, with a tee-shirt on which is inscribed your wiferepresenting a woman, supposed to be ordinary, and vis-à-vis my wifelisted Wonder Woman. As the husband of the “real” amazon, it is actually good to wear it.

Jaron Varsano is a photographer and businessman. The couple has been together for ten years, and was married in September 2008. They are the happy parents of two small daughters, Alma, who was five years old, and Maya, who is born in march. Also, Gal Gadot has posted, this week, on the same social network a photo of herself without makeup, looks absolutely exhausted, explaining that she had just spent a sleepless night because of colic for her baby and because she had been woken up early by his five year old daughter. Far from complaining, Wonder Woman then explains that these simple things are those that make the most happy. It notes, in passing, that it is her husband, half asleep that photography.