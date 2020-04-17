the husband of Kim Kardashian compares to Kobe Bryant !

In an interview with GQ, Kanye West has taken a bold comparison to the basketball player Kobe Bryant, who died shortly

Kobe Bryant would have probably loved that an artist such as Kanye West the compliments and compares it to him. Yet it is necessary that the comparison be understood and clear. However, with the husband of Kim Kardashian, to be clear, does not seem to be a part of his mode of life.

In fact, in the last few years, the world has the impression that the rap star US took a ride on the Moon to come back totally changed. Eh still “changed” remains a term rather nice to qualify some of its reactions.

Because, yes, many fans of Kanye West have totally changed your mind about it, the utterly crazy since little. But some will defend this by saying that any artist to his crazy side. This is not fake.

To come back to the comparison with Kobe Bryant, know that it was very clear during the first two sentences. In contrast, in the following, we invite you to make up your own mind to understand it.

Kanye West, doing so to know to GQas relayed by our colleagues from Generations: “It was my version of basketball, and I was his rap version. These are the facts ! Nobody else can say that. We arrived together, at the same time. And today, I am known to shout things but I don’t take anything for granted. “

The comparison of the lunar Kanye West with Kobe Bryant

“It was my version of basketball, and I was his rap version “ … If the husband of Kim K had stopped there, the comparison would have to be perfect and understood by all. However, he decided to continue and it is at this precise moment that we lost.

Kanye West, adding thus: ” We are about to build a change for humanity. We don’t play with them. We report the trophies to the house “ …

As have informed our colleagues from Generations, we can make several interpretations as a result. For them, the father of North wanted us to know that the two had changed things in their own way, and in their field. Well that these have not listened to the critics about them and have preferred to advance in their careers.

Remains to be seen if this theory is true or if Kanye West wanted to make us understand something else…

