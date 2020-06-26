the husband of Kim Kardashian is collaborating with the GAP!!!

Khloé Kardashian has shared his story of the photos of a collaboration in the future. This time it’s Kanye West, who is working with the GAP.

The mark of Kanye West is teamwork with a DIFFERENCE. After this announcement, the brand of prêt-a-porter exploded in Stock. MCE TV tells you more…

In a tweet Kanye West has announced a new collaboration ! And this time it’s with the brand GAP. The rapper is not going to stop.

Some time ago, he thought, moreover, has to create its own brand of cosmetics. The man is so varied ! The rapper, producer, designer… today, Kanye West sees things in a big way.

On Twitter, has published a press release announcing his future collaboration with the GAP. An illustration YZY echoing the colors and typography of the brand of prêt-a-porter.

Kanye West partners with GAP

The rapper has announced a new partnership. According to the New York Times, the agreement was to last for 10 years. But GAP said that this information was false. They have not said much much more!!

What is known is that the GAP has been exploited in the stock market since the announcement of Kanye West. The brand flies to 30% on the New York stock exchange. This is amazing!!!

The giant, therefore, you must start a line with Yeezy in the year 2021. A super coup of the GAP. In fact, the brand has experienced a big drop in their sales in recent years.

Kanye West has declared the” it’s funny because I worked at the GAP in high school. In the course of my 15 years, I seemed to be the place where I stood in my path of creativity. “

Khloé Kardashian has shared the news in their story on Instagram. So she reposted the tweet of Kanye ” Yeezy and the GAP of the association #WestDayEver “. This post also reveals the logo of the new collaboration.

Kanye West is always displayed where it is not expected. And your fans love it ! Like his family that brings him the strength and support of daily.





