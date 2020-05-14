The husband of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, sharing “the most difficult part” of his marriage with the star of “Frozen”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd have one of those marriages that fans like to consider as “objective relationship”. The two are adorable together, and they are happy to share some of their moments of the most delicious (and brutally honest) on social media, creating a lot of laughter and authenticity.

Add their two adorable girls to the mix, and you have a family which is definitely the favorite of the fans. Recently, Shepard has opened up about the “difficult part” to marry with Bell, and the details reveal even more the depth of this relationship.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have experienced a difficult start

The couple has been very open about the difficult beginning to their relationship and the work they have both done to improve, and their connection to each other. In the podcast Armchair Expert of Shepard, he met his wife for a few interviews, revealing details about their time together. In fact, it was his first guest, and the episode opens with them squabbling with each other.

Shepard also revealed that he did not believe in the marriage before meeting Bell. The couple met in 2007 – only a few years after that Shepard has fought his addiction and is now sober.

They were engaged in 2009, but they were not married in 2013 because they wanted to wait for the fight for marriage equality is won in their state of California. When they married, Shepard wanted an agreement pre-nuptial. Bell nodded, but Shepard then realised that it was a mistake and decided not to do so. He wanted to show that he had confidence in their relationship.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell often share family moments

Shepard and Bell have really developed a rapport with the fans by being open and honest about the great and not-so-good moments of marriage and parenthood. They are not afraid to share the ups and downs, and the fans are really impressed by their ability to show that things are not always easy.

In fact, Shepard and Bell have been particularly open about the difficulties of parenting during the pandemic. “We get along well with children and we get on well with the adults with whom we are friends. This has been stressful for mom and dad, ” explained Shepard.

He went on to say that he and Bell were “the throat of one another”, and Bell was quickly accepted. When Katie Couric, who was interviewing the couple, suggested they spend time apart in separate areas of the house, Bell joked: “It is too great, Katie. It is too strong and too big. It is everywhere. “

These moments of honesty brutal have become a feature of the public personality of the couple.

Dax Shepard reveals the “difficult part” of marriage

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Recently Shepard appeared on the podcast Good For You-Whitney Cummings. During the issue, he opens up more about his views on marriage and how they had to change to marry Bell.

“It was the most difficult part of getting married: I was like what leverage you have left?” He has shared. “Another wrinkle was that I did not believe fundamentally in the institute of marriage.

He then revealed that he had had a long-term relationship before meeting with Bell and had planned to start a family with this woman, but it did not work. He wanted to ensure that Bell felt safe and happy in their relationship, so he began to reconsider his views.

“At a certain moment, I was as if she wanted to really be bad and it would put the country in security,” said Shepard.

The marriage has been frustrating for the couple because the jeweler who sold the diamond engagement ring on Shepard has disclosed details to the press, so they have not been able to announce things in their own way and in their time.

Although they may have taken a non-conventional to the marriage, which has challenged some of their preconceived ideas, this pair has showed his fans what it’s like to work on the construction of a family.