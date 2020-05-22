The hut Stormi Jenner is greater than a parisian studio

UNUSUAL – Each year, we looked forward to what extravagances we reserve the Kardashian for Christmas. And once is not custom, we were not disappointed!

The half-sister of Kim Kadashian, Kylie Jenner unveiled on Monday, December 23, on Youtube the gift that she offered to her daughter Stormi for Christmas. And if you thought that the young billionaire would be satisfied with a Barbie doll or a stuffed Lion King you are (very) far from the account.

The young mother of 22-year-old has just offered a cottage to her daughter. The construction is entirely of wood that has a mezzanine and a balcony, and a huge game room that you can discover in the video article header. What give ideas to Nabilla, a young mother of a small Milann…

A year and a half, Stormi Jenner now has a larger house than a parisian studio. The story does unfortunately not how Stéphane Plaza assess the property.

See also on The HuffPost:

For Christmas, Nabilla has literally dressed her house decorations