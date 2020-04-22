The icon of the queen “in any way” compare Freddie Mercury to Lady Gaga – .

The legendary drummer of Queen, Roger Taylor, spoke to the Daily Mail Online has reported that the legend of the queen Freddie Mercury and the star of the Academy Lady Gaga had many similarities.

Here is the declaration of Roger Taylor on the performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Academy Awards and how he was compared to Freddie:

“It took a lot of courage, to stand up in the front row and sing this song as they sung, I tell you that I found great.

It was fantastic. I think that there are a lot of similarities between her and Freddie. It is a very special woman. She has a great voice, very musical. It is a great musician. “

You can watch the video below:

This week, Warren Cole Smith of World Magazine wrote a recent article on the legend of the queen Freddie Mercury and has revealed that Freddie had hundreds to several thousands of sexual partners over the course of his life.

Click here to read the article.