The icon of the tv australienne’Neighbors’ resumed its production during the outbreak of coronavirus

In Australia, however, the soap opera’s legendary “Neighbours” will resume filming as early as this week – with a number of creative settings. The players must follow the rules of social distancing. The actors and the team are isolated in different groups. And that everything appears normal on the screen, they are relying on a camera work is intelligent and a little of the magic of editing.The drama, which follows the inhabitants of a suburb of fictitious Melbourne, was first suspended its production in mid-march, whereas coronavirus infections in Australia increased. The country now has 6 547 cases and 67 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. “The health and safety of the players and the team are paramount and we continue to follow closely the directives of the government,” said Jason Herbison, executive producer of the show. “Because of the style of our show and the large size of our production studios and our lot back, we realized that we were able to resume the filming in order to protect the health of all and to offer viewers “neighbors” that they know and love. “

Here’s how they do it

The show has proposed a variety of rules and measures designed to ensure the safety of the people.The actors don’t hold hands, not kiss not and will make no close contacts typical of the pre-pandemic. The studio and other production sites have been divided into different sections, and teams do not cross the lines of separation – so that if someone is infected, producers, and health officials can easily identify their contacts and their movements. in three separate groups to minimize contacts with each other and reduce the risk of transmission is widespread.There will be no more than 20 people in a given area each day – and they will be distributed to achieve as much as possible the social distancing, with 1.5 meters (almost five feet) between the people all of the time. “We have one of the largest studios and lots in rear of the southern hemisphere, so it is possible,” said Herbison. To tie all this together, Herbison said that the show will use the “creative editing” so that the measures do not seem too obvious to viewers, adding: “We are also ready to further adapt the production if necessary.”

The entertainment industry decimated

“Neighbors” is available since 1985, which makes it one of the dramas of the oldest in the world. She has also earned an international reputation, with particular success in the United Kingdom, and is regarded as one of the largest export media from Australia.A number of hollywood stars and pop artists have begun to appear, including Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe and Kylie Minogue. The pandemic of sars coronavirus has decimated the entertainment industry. The cinemas have closed their doors in the whole world because the residents remain in their homes. In the U.s., AMC, Regal and Cinemark – the three largest chains in the country – have all closed their doors. The outputs of successful films such as “No Time to Die”, “Mission: Impossible”, “Black Widow” from Marvel and “Mulan,” Disney have all been repulsed.