the iconic look of its youth that it assumes more (PHOTO)

Ah, the 90s… the eternal cycle of nostalgia is that every decade comes back time to time to the mode. And, since already a lot of time, it seems that it is the turn of the 90’s. The Spice Girls get back together, re-runs of Friends carton and looks typical of that decade are re-visited by the creators of the clothing. It is precisely during this period that Reese Witherspoon has made a name in Hollywood. First noticed in adolescence in the film A summer in Louisiana in 1991, she sees her career take off thanks to his role in the thriller Obsession lethalalongside Mark Walhberg. We then found her little face in Pleasantville, The upstart and a film emblematic of this period, Sex Intentionswith Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Philippe, who will be her husband from 1999 to 2008. Not to mention, in 2001, without a doubt its the most famous cartoon characters, the crazy She-Woods, in The revenge of a blonde.

A look that’s “so 90’s”

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon has shared a moment of nostalgia of this era with a vintage camera, posted on his account Instagram. And, with a lot of humor, she gently made fun of her look, so iconic of this decade, in this shot : “There are a lot of things to unpack here… I mean, that is what happened with my hair ? But most of all… who else has enjoyed this mode the red lips, brown for the 90s ?” In the photo, the actress wears a hair and makeup quite dated, close to what could be at the same time, his sister Jennifer Aniston, now his partner game in the series The Morning Show. Fortunately, the mother of Ava Philippe, that looks like him as two drops of water, was able to find support among her fans, which are manifested in the comments : “Honestly, I vote for that we’re handing this haircut in fashion”, “I always use this lipstick…”, “You’re always beautiful, even makeup like that!” “So iconic”…