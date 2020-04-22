The iconic stadium of Barcelona will change its name for the first time

The Camp Nou, the stadium of Barcelona, will change its name for the first time since his inauguration. The funds obtained with the transfer of the rights to the name of the home of the Catalan club will be used in the fight against the COVID-19.

The board of directors of the football team announced on April 21 that the amount received by the sale of the naming rights to the stadium for a period of one year will be earmarked for the financing of research projects and other initiatives related to the fight against the new coronavirus.

“We want to send a universal message: in the Camp Nou for the first time, someone will have the opportunity to place your name and the benefit will be of all humanity, not only of the club,” said Jordi Cardoner, vice-president of the team, the Associated Press (AP).

Camp Nou, the biggest stadium of Europe with 99.000 posts, he never has had a sponsor since it opened its doors more than six decades ago, in 1957.

“It is an initiative that has come out of an emergency situation, we think that we’re going to have a very fast reaction, putting the jewel in the crown at the service of the struggle”, he added Cardoner, who has managed to recover after getting sick of COVID-19.

According to the AP, the club I planned to assign the rights of the Camp Nou for the first time in the season 2023-2024. The expectation of the club was to sign a contract of 25 years with a sponsor by the sum of 300 million euros -326 million of dollars—. The funds would cover the costs of the renovation of the arena and other facilities.

According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health of Spain, Catalonia is one of the regions of the country with the highest number of infected by the coronavirus SARS – CoV-2: 43.112-confirmed cases. In total, 4.152 people have died by COVID-19 in the autonomous community.