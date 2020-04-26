The idea of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus of Turin

According to the information managed by Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo is fully committed to Juventus to end his contract as the reigning champion of the Series A. A linkage that extends until 2022so, if confirmed this news, sure that the parish bianconeri it feels more than relieved to be able to continue enjoying one of the best players of the history.

“Both parties have good reasons to stay together”says Tuttosport. It seems that the relationship between Cristiano and the club chaired by Andrea Agnelli is more than satisfactory, so that there would be no apparent reason for breaking your contractual agreement. In addition, the high tab that is perceived by the five times winner of the Golden Ball (31 M€) it would complicate too much their landing on any other square.