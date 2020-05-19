the identity of her boyfriend revealed !

Millie Bobby Brown is found to be confined to her home. It seems that the star of Stranger Things or in a couple, and we know more !

Millie Bobby Brown is found to be confined to her home. The interpreter of Eleven is as a couple and we know the identity of his beloved.

For more than two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. People should limit their movement so as not to spread it.

Millie Bobby Brown found confined in it and the star tries to find some activities. Thus, it is active on the social networks, as well as committed to the virus.

For the moment, it seems difficult to know when the star will resume the path of the filming of Stranger Things. Fans eagerly await the season 4 and they were all looking forward to Eleven.

In the meantime, Millie Bobby Brown does not hesitate to share his daily life on the social networks. Moreover, it appears that it was in couple and it is not with the son of David Beckham.

Millie Bobby Brown in a relationship with a Rugby player ?

The star of Stranger Things to watch very secretive about his romantic relationships. Nevertheless, some fans have believed that this last was still in a relationship with Romeo Beckham. In fact, these people are out together for a few months.

Nevertheless, it seems that Millie Bobby Brown is no longer with Romeo and she even turned the page. If you believe the rumors, the actress of 16 years to be in a relationship with a Rugby player English : Joseph Robinson.

In fact, last January, the starlet seems to have confirmed this new relationship. She had displayed with him and in his arms on the social networks. But then, what do we really know about his new boyfriend ?

Joseph is the son of the famous Rugby player Jason Robinson. It seems that the young man wants to walk in the footsteps of his father, since he is already very talented for his age. In fact, he signed up to enter the club of Wigan Warriors.

Nevertheless, it seems that it’s been a while Millie Bobby Brown knows Joseph. In fact, his last went on holiday to the Maldives with their parents there are more than a year. Besides, they had taken some photos together during their stay abroad.

