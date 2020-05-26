the idol has managed to lose almost 30 pounds during the confinement !

According to an Ifop poll for Darwin of Nutrition, the French took on average 2.5 kilos : men (+2.7 kg) and women (+2.3 kg), since the 17 march, date of the beginning of containment. During this time, the singer Boy George, him, displays a weight loss record !

How he lost 28 kilos

The icon of the 80’s (which you surely know the tube “Do you really want to hurt me?”) has managed to melt down in only 5 months. This is what the singer revealed to the magazine the australian Woman’s Day. In detail, it announces that it has increased from 107 kg to 79 kg, thanks to a diet that is simple : it is deprived of carbohydrates and fast.

Now a juror in The Voice Australia (alongside the former Destiny’s Child Kelly Rowland, the singer-songwriter australian Delta Goodrem, and the british singer Guy Sebastian), he took advantage of a perfect health after years of deprivation…

Because that was one of the faces of the campaign Dior Homme to the summer of 2017 not only does the yo-yo on the scale for years. At the end of the 1980s, Boy George was already a drug addict for many years. Arrested for possession of heroin in 1986, the star had finally decided to wean after the death of three close friends (the keyboardist Michael Rudetsky, Mark Vaultier, Mark Golding).

A plan, but also…

A time buddhist, he has also started eating vegan in 2014, and regular exercise, outside of the filming of the tv-hook. Last February, before the confinement, he would tell me to take walks in Centennial Park in Sydney, during his break at the studio. Its new silhouette, Boy Geoge, the now appear on the Canvas (he has shared many videos for the containment), and on television.

This week, viewers in australia are also following the first auditions to the blind of the season 9 of The Voice Australia, which is just beginning. For fans of the programme in France, the semi-final and the final will be to follow the 6 and the 13 June next, on TF1.

F. A