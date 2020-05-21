the image of celebrities is wrong ?

Many celebrities have been criticised during the confinement : Madonna in her bathroom that said, “the virus makes us equal,” Jennifer Lopez in his luxury villa who complained of not being able to go to the restaurant, Pharell Williams has launched a call to don while he is sitting on an estimated fortune of more than 100 million euros… For all that, there are also celebrities who have given ( Booba with the stock of his trademark Disconnected for face masks ) , Rihanna, or even Cardi B, politically engaged, which makes live Insta regular… For the stars who were too disconnected from reality, and the hashtag # guillotine2020 became popular on the networks… Several celebrities have also had a political speech, especially in a forum that is called “No to a return to normal “which speaks of another world that is less materialistic . It has been criticized by those who have signed their side “do as I say, not as I do” : Juliette Binoche made of ads for Lancôme and for Agricultural Credit, Robert de Niro for Kia, Monica Bellucci and Marion Cotillard for Dior, Angela is the new face of Chanel, etc .

► Many people who have rebelled against the stars on the networks, shocked by their lavish lifestyle, found to be indecent in the midst of a crisis . You think what ?

► We attach too much importance to the lives of celebrities ?

► It is the end of the cult of celebrity ?