The imaginary “walking on a wire” is released on the 14 of August

The imaginaryShane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keyboards, piano, voice) should be the release of their third single, “Walking on a wire” On the 14th of Augusta song written about how to deal with the obstacles and move forward, what happens, and how to overcome them. The Pre-registration / pre-order the song HERE. “” Walking On A Wire “refers to the balance that the artists face daily,” says Maggie McClure. “This is the opportunity you have given us and that have been subsequently removed due to circumstances completely out of our control. But it is also a song on the maintenance of the faith and the maintenance of the cap, no matter what. ”

Imaginaries have also filmed a stunning video for ” Walking On A Wire “, watch the trailer: 30 HERE, which is associated of new Maggie and the director Shane Reagan Elkins who has done the previous two videos of the duo” The stimulus “ and “Thinking of you. “ Filmed in Little Sahara State Park in Waynoka, OK, and in the Gloss Mountain State Park in Fairview, OK, wanted to do something more experimental and different from what had come before. “We can’t wait for our fans to see the other side of us in this video,” explains Maggie and Shane, ” and we look forward to your reaction when it will be published. “More information about the video and its release date will be announced soon.

The Imaginary has recently released her second single, swamped, and brave, “The stimulus,” with yourOh, brother, where are you? meets Bonnie and Clyde short film theme “The renaissance “. It is not surprising that the Bella Thorne the police of the filmInfamous (now) chose “Walking On A Wire” for a scene that appears in the film Bonnie and Clyde-esque. The placement of “Walking On A Wire” in the film is in parallel, but contrary to the message of the short film of “Revival”. The couple Infamous go down a dark path of crime and destruction, while The Imaginary of “Revival,” follows the path to new beginnings and salvation.