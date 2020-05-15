the impact of the change of Kanye West on their children

Finished the tv in the children’s room, completed the make-up for North… here are the new rules introduced by Kanye West since his conversion to christianity…

Since he began the Sunday Services in January, Kanye West has radically changed its style of life, which has had a direct impact on his family. Recently, in an episode of the reality show family Kardashian, Keeping Up With The Kardashianviewers were able to attend a dispute revolving around the dress was very daring, signed Thierry Mugler, that Kim Kardashian wore to the last MET Gala. The rapper had said that this look was not appropriate for a married woman : “I just make that transition from the rapper who was looking at all the girls to the one who only looks at his wife. Genre : “my girl must be like all the others, to show her body”. I hadn’t realized that I faced in my soul and in my spirit as a man married and in love. And you thought of our 4 children ?”



A huge change

Invited in the show The Real DaytimeKim Kardashian was hosted by Adrienne Bailon (the ex of her brother Rob Kardashian), Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry and Loni Love. In this program, they mentioned the battle of Kim for the release of the sentenced to death, Rodney Reed.

But, they mainly concentrated on the consequences of the change of life of her husband Kanye West. Referring to the famous episode of the dress, the biznesswoman has confessed that the original coat had fake nipples to match the dress, a detail that her husband was not a fan of and which it has asked to be removed. A sequence that had been removed from the show family…

But this change of attitude also applies to their 4 children : North (6 years), St (3 years), Chicago (1 year) and Psalm (5 months) : “The children grow up. He is very cautious on what we have in the house. We got rid of the tv in the kids room and have removed the make-up of the North room. He had this thought of being – not that he was not a father great – a little more strict as a father”. Regarding the make-up of North West, she had already expressed at the micro E!Newson the occasion of the launch of its products KKW Beauty : “The North is trying to put on makeup, but she is literally stuck because his father did not want her makeup until she is a teenager. It is, therefore, a discussion, a big fight in the house at this time. As parents, we realized that we didn’t want to really like it to makeup at a young age, but she sees her mother put lipstick and gloss…”

Proud of the conversion of her husband, Kim Kardashian has stated that this does not prevent him to remain itself : “JI am agree with this change, but I will always be myself. I think it is a very good example for our children…”

Kim Kardashian in The Real Daytime :

Number 1 with his last album Jesus Is KingKanye West is preparing to release a clip, shot in Wyoming, for the single Follow God. A video that Kim Kardashian has shared her story Instagram or you can see her husband and her father-in-law, Ray West. For the moment, no release date for the clip has not been announced…

