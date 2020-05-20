The impressive haka Jason Momoa

There was a nice atmosphere, Wednesday, December 12, at the premiere of the film Aquaman, to Los Angeles. The main actor, Jason Momoa, has started a haka impressive with his team.

updated on 10 April 2019 at 08h01



The first ofAquaman took place on Wednesday, 12 December, in Los Angeles. To the poster of this new DC Comics : Jason Momoa, known for his role of Khal Drogo in the hit series Game of Thrones. The actor, of polynesian origin, and native american, started a haka with members of the distribution.

Mid-way into the performance, the actor has broken his accessory, the trident emblematic ofAquamanon his knee. The actor has intimidated the public by his physique very impressive. It must be said that Jason Momoa has followed an intensive training with a coach to further develop its musculature for the purposes of the film.

This is not the first time that the actor performs a haka, he had in effect done in his audition for the series Game of Thrones to win the role of Khal Drogo. Last August, the actor had been seen in Tahiti where he had spent a few days in our waters polynesian.