The improbable statue of Melania Trump explained by the artist

The sculpture unusual u.s. first lady, born in Slovènie, erected in his native country by Brad Downey, an american artist, has been met with mixed reactions. It was the goal of the artist, which questions the perception of public and private family Trump. A slovenian daily has met him.

The sculpture of the first american lady, cut roughly to the chainsaw, was officially inaugurated on 5 July in the countryside of slovenia, on the banks of the Sava, not far from Sevnica, the hometown of Melania Trump. Based on an idea by Brad Downey, it was done by a local artist, Ales Zupevc said, “Maxi”, “child of the country, too, that more was born in the same hospital that Melania”says the daily Dnevnik, of Ljubljana.

The sculpture, which figure Melania Trump in the tailor’s blue worn on the day of the inauguration of her husband, is part of the exhibition of Brad Downey was organized in July in the slovenian capital. It is here that broadcast a video made by the artist installed in Europe for several years. It shows the local sculptor at work (see below).

Video of 5tY62-dSx40

“In most media, the focus is on the narrative xenophobic discourse anti-immigration [de Donald Trump], explains Brad Downey Dnevnik. Gold, Melania is a foreign and her native language is not English. There does not seem to have a problem with immigrants in family Trump. Melania embodies this contradiction between the political discourse and the reality, between the truth and public and private.”

[Pour réaliser la statue], I wanted a man of the working class as the father of Melania, also explains the american artist about his companion slovenian. Someone who is not an artist academic. And I wanted the work to be carried out to the saw. I also wanted the sculpture to be anchored to the ground. Because it seems to me poetic.”

Remains to be seen whether the artistic project will be understood. Nothing is less sure in view of the comments mocking published by internet users around the world. The monument to the effigy of Melania Trump is either become a new tourist attraction in his native region, as shown in the photos published by the newspaper Croatian Telegram.

“This statue, although naive, reaches to the established patterns of the representations, estimated Jani Pirnat, the curator of the exhibition also quoted by Dnevnik. It is chances are that Melania will have in the future the monument that deserves its origins, the slovenian, but […] Brad Downey initiated the reflection.”

Video of x-H_4vGgKOw

Kika Curovic