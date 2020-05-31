The Incognitos : Will Smith and Tom Holland have met in a escape-game

The two actors may have worked on the same feature-length animated film, they have never seen during the recordings, and eventually made knowledge for the promotion of the film.

The cinema, a place of meetings strong and common projects full of passion ? Not so sure. In any case, for Will Smith and Tom Holland, stars in the casting of Incognitos Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, a new animated film, stamped with Disney, he had to wait until the end of the recording of the voice to get acquainted. This is what the actors explained during promotion of the film, in a live Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE : “We did a film together, but in the animation it is only the voice work,” said, and Will Smith. “It literally comes to meet.“

And what better way to get to know a escape-game ? “We wanted to see if it was as clever as our characters in The Incognitos. It has been successful. It was a ride of an hour, it was finished in 24 minutes.“If the actor, recently seen in Gemini Man Ang Lee, is about a team work, this is not the case of Tom Holland : “Will has found almost all the clues. I was more a supporter who encouraged her from a distance. True, I’ve never finished an escape game myself, so the secret of success is to do with Will Smith, because he is truly gifted“. For those who have not a Will Smith under their hands and who are afraid to stay stuck in a room, it is better to turn to the dark rooms in which The Incognitos will pass from the 25 December.

