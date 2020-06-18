the incredible day when she refused to support Donald Trump in full scandal

From 2016, Donald Trump is the President of the united States. If your application was more of a joke than a real desire to lead the most powerful country in the world, his rise to power was undeniable, and the votes are indisputable : beat the yet-archi favorite of Hillary Clinton. The Republicans have their moment of glory, finally shine.

Donald Trump : advised by his daughter, supported by his wife

Among the President’s close associates, we can tell from his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his wife, Melania Trump. The first was quickly supported his father in his election campaign. Of bonds of the woman, she followed in their meetings, and did not hesitate to make use of the word to call american citizens to vote for his father, and so, ” to make America beautiful again “.

His wife, on her side, has always shown a great support, is introduced to their sides despite the fact that she could not see a good eye the rise in the power of her husband – she does not want that it was, and even less that he is the chosen one. But quiet, stoic, finally held a few rare speeches that have, however, been able to tip the balance : more moderate and nuanced than that of her husband, she was able to rally some of the undecided.

Melania Trump : discreet but determined

It is said that on the night of the victory of her husband, Mélania Trump would have cried. Not of joy, but of sadness, at the idea of the four years that we have ahead. She refused to come and live directly in the White House with her husband, who prefers to stay a couple more weeks to New York, in the Trump Tower, with her son.

Donald Trump has taken possession of the premises, to the sides of her daughter’s adviser. The latter, which does not Mélania Trump in her heart (she calls it ” the portrait “, as if to mock her rare speaking) has decided to to change the name of the office of the First Lady ” of the family.” But when Mélania came to Washington, she has not left and has made it clear to her daughter-in-law that she should stay in her place.

Because if the former supermodel appears to be low-key and sweet, it has, however, a good temperament and character contrary to what people may think, your support for your husband is not unbreakablequite to the contrary. Back in the case that could have cost the Presidency to Donald Trump and his wife has refused to intervene.

Donald Trump and the scandal about misogynist

In 2016, in the midst of the campaign, the former television presenter and broadcaster is trapped by an audio recording that dates back to 2005. You hear him say that he grabs the woman by the genitals. Lyrics of alpha male, stupid and rabaissantes, which tarnished his reputation and a world tour.

The communication team of Donald Trump finds himself in the midst of the commotion, and thinks quickly to the best strategy to adopt. Come to the conclusion that the best thing would be to organize a meeting of a tv show in which Donald Trump could be present at the side of his wife. There is nothing like the presence of a woman to prove that the would-be President is in no way misogynistic.

Absent from its meetings, Melania Trump has finally made it a day, the rejection of the strategy of the team to the Win. “No,” he answered simply, explaining that is going to be at the time and what she thinks might be the best solution. She refuses, in any case, to go to the tv – and never will.

Melania Trump refuses to talk

The decision of Mélania Triumph seemed to be as she never reacts to the controversy. Never speaks, never publicly supported her husband. This shows, first, that you will not tolerate it certainly is not the address that he had been able to take in 2005. But also maybe she had been hoping that the scandal closed the doors of the White House to her husband.

The future has shown that, despite the scandal, Donald Trump has been chosen, and that he might have been misogynistic, xenophobic, racist, the Republicans have responded.

Since then, not a week goes by that does not speak of it, and, in particular, with the epidemic of COVID-19. He recalled that he had supported the idea that it would be cheaper to swallow water, a solution of alcohol instead of going to the hospital to take care of the coronavirus came from China.