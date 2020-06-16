The incredible destiny of a cobbler became a star of Saint-Tropez

” Make a sandal that is very strong. “In K. Jacques, we have children who are not with the know-how. The whole production is manufactured in the region, always at hand. Sixty minutes of work on average are needed for each pair, 46 manual of operations carried out by 28 craftsmen and up to 123 elements are assembled with the models, the more complex. ” In the end, that is 180 pairs that come out of our workshops by day in summer (with a lot of customization), and 250 in the winter. “

And everything that is studied with care, a quasi-surgical. The location of the strips, the choice of the skin, the hardness of the sole, but also for its flexibility…” It is a work of precision “highlights Bernard Keklikian,” For each model, we develop sketches, mock-ups. But the best proof of the test on the street, in all the conditions of the atmosphere. If the aesthetic is beautiful, but the fit is bad, then you leave. “

The insole, on which rests the weight of the body, should be the double of the internal (call first) and outer (so-called wear and tear) and performed in a very thick leather sewn with a linen yarn imported from Ireland. The mother (or higher), that keeps the foot, and is worked into the skin more flexible. Close to 250 different materials and colors of food in the stalls of the workshop (fat leather double tanning, calf, goat, python, crocodile, etc). Finally, the grinding and polishing operations manual and smooth the contour of the sole in order to obtain a high gloss finish.

Become an object of fashion, you can see the iconic models in Alessandra Ambrosio, Diane Kruger, Gisele Bündchen, Emily Ratajkowski or Emma Watson. But the number one fan of Kate Moss, who buys several pairs each summer.