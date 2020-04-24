To help the city of New York to deal with the pandemic of Covid-19, the company distribution and production in the united states A24 sells props and costumes of his productions cults.

It is this Wednesday, April 22, that was launched an online auction of any particular fund associations that fight against the coronavirus. For several weeks, A24, the company is the largest and most influential of Hollywood, will feature props from his productions that will titillate the fans: the hoody worn by Zendaya in the series Euphoria (already 6500$), skateboarding in Mid 90’s Jonah Hill (already 2000$), the capsule temporal Kayla in 8th Grade (previously 1525$) or 2 mats of Hereditary (already 9000$ to them 2). This is for the 1st batch in which the auction will end on 8 may.

Then will open the auction Midsommar on the 27th of April. And the auction could really fly because there will be the famous flower dress May Queen that door Florence Pugh in the film Ari Aster. A dress amazing “decorated with 10,000 flowers of silk glued to the hand, including false forget-me-nots, sweet peas, buttons gold meadows, blueberries and jewelry Persian”. Other accessories of the movie will also be put up for sale, including the head covering in a bear head, the crown of flowers and the wooden hammer (which has turned the stomach of those who have seen the film!).

The incredible dress to flowers of "Midsomar" and other accessories for cinema in sale

















Uncut Gems























The Lighthouse







May 4 will be the launch date for the auction Uncut Gems with, among others, the collar Furby in diamonds created by the character of Adam Sandler.

And may 11 A24 will close its auction with the sale of accessories The Lighthouse putting years scene Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe and the opportunity to acquire the lantern and the mermaid carved in wood.

Four sets of prizes in total, the profits of which will go each to a charitable organization in new york to support all health care workers. Parts of pop-culture without a doubt unavailable to us but whose prices that soar are a pleasure to see!

Follow the auction of A24.