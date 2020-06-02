The incredible family Kardashian on Netflix : a look back at the 10 moments the cult of reality tv

Since Monday 1er June, the first two seasons of the reality tv show “The incredible family Kardashian” is available on Netflix. The opportunity to see the five sisters of the clan have changed a lot since the release of the first episodes in 2007. Kylie Jenner, now suspected of having lied on his fortune, and his sister Kendall, there still appear to be little girls, surrounded by their three older sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

In 13 years and 18 seasons, fans of the family Kardashian-Jenner have lived to the rhythm of ruptures, pregnancy surprises, birth, complex, and weddings grandiose of the daughters of Kris and Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner.

Bad buzz and empire cosmetic

This show became a cult has made this family an important feature of the pop culture and the Internet, in particular because of its numerous bad buzz. The show has even led to the creation of seven spin-offs, often devoted to tracking the life of a particular member of the family. Among them, ” The Kardashian sisters in Miami “, ” Khloé and Lamar “, “Call me Caitlyn,” or ” Life of Kylie “.

Today, Kim Kardashian and her sisters are all great business women, with their own brands of cosmetics and fashion, and for Kendall Jenner, a fabulous modeling career.

Before (re)plunge into the beginnings of the hectic life of Kardashian, discover the ten times the cult of the reality show.