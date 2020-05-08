The Incredible Family Kardashian season 18 : Episode 4, Khloé wants the cum out of Tristan Thompson, the operation of Kylie Jenner… The moments WTF to retain

The last week in the Incredible Family Kardashian season 18Kris Jenner took proudly his sex life with his daughters, who did not really know all these details… If it us a good laugh, this week, it was she who was trapped in the episode 4 aired last night on E!. Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have invented a story, well funny to her, while Kylie Jenner was undergoing a laser operation for his eyes. If the episode was more calm than the previous ones, was still retained 3 times totally WTF that he was not to miss. And always about the clan, statements of shock imply that Kim Kardashian would be unfaithful to Kanye West, with several other men.

Khloé Kardashian wished to use the sperm of Tristan Thompson

During a conversation on the phone, Tristan Thompson has been under-heard Khloé Kardashian their daughter True had to have a little brother or a little sister… The young woman was then planned to use the sperm of her ex to have another child, cash ! The basketball player has tried several times to seduce her in the episode, giving him luxury gifts, decorating her house for his arrival or even offering to stay at his side in Cleveland while Khloé just file True for a few days. Anything to revive even more the rumors of a flashback between them !

Kylie Jenner surgery, it asks too much of Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner has been made of the eyes to no longer wear glasses, his eyesight having greatly lowered since of her pregnancy. It has even failed to attend to a car accident because of it, before the surgery ! After the intervention, Kylie Jenner could no longer see and asked Kris Jenner to be his little care. Using a bell, she rang her mother to get water, and tacos. Kylie then asked Kris to lie down on her side to sleep, but his mother with work, she dragged a pillow and a wig in his place. During the feast of Kylie Jenner to celebrate the return of his sight (yes, all themes are allowed), she confessed to grilled his mother on this one. Oops !

Khloé Kardashian & Scott Disick trap Kris Jenner

Sources close to @KhloeKardashian confirm @KrisJenner is on a WARPATH at a local fast food parking lot #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/DyHR8FiRGv — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) April 17, 2020

Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick are new allies to trap Kris Jenner. The young woman disguised as her mother and has produced false photos of paparazzi thinking that Kris was smoking, eating a fast food and even seemed to vomit, drunk aboard his car. Tracy, the advertising agent of the Kardashian, then called Kris Jenner to tell him that TMZ had compromising photos of her and the fact that the magazine was ready to disseminate. For the moment, Tracy was mine to bury the story, but the photos of Khloé disguised in his mother should soon be brought to the surface, enough to shock Kris.