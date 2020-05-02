The Incredible Family Kardashian season 18 : Episode 6, Kris Jenner uses Khloé, Kourtney is standing up to his family… moments of WTF

The last week in the Incredible Family Kardashian season 18, Khloé and Tristan were talking about having a second child even if they are no longer together, what it takes to surprise more than one person. In episode 6 aired last night on E!, what are other details that we were surprised at the Kardashian-Jenner, as the rebellion of Kourtney in the face of her sisters, or even the desire of Kris Jenner to use her daughter Khloé as his new personal assistant. In addition a passage touching on the life of Scott Disick and his dead parentsthe family was regaled with scenes from cults. Moreover, Kendall Jenner can count on the support of her sisters after having been clashée for his new romance with a basketball player.

Kris Jenner uses Khloé Kardashian as her assistant

Kris Jenner has hired his daughter Khloé Kardashian as an assistant to Kylie Cosmetics for the day, and gave him little tasks fun to do : Coffee, photocopying, storage… Nothing very fun. She then asked her daughter to change his agenda, with little a professional manner (of course, it is her daughter at the same time) and was caught short when the director of the string E! has landed in the premises, without that Khloé is not the prevent. An epic moment during which Kris Jenner had failed to make a cardiac arrest, the fear of having been taken hand in the bag if it was a mistake. But finally, everything went well !

Kourtney Kardashian is the best choice for Christmas party

Well decided to organize the feast for the christmas eve dinner AND Christmas morning at her home, Kourtney Kardashian has stood up to all his family, leaves to say to Kylie Jenner (who wanted to organize the Christmas morning at home) to celebrate it all alone with her daughter Stormi. Not very nice stuff… Basically, it was either the sisters accepted the proposal of Kourtney Kardashian for the two parties, or there was nothing. Eventually, they were all accepted and agreed to that the festival is successful. But Kourtney has a little typed on the nerves of his family and ours too during this time !

The reaction of Kris Jenner in a full muddle of his daughters

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian were still not in agreement on the atmosphere of the day after Christmas, the mother of True wanting something sophisticated, where they have nothing to do except enjoy their family, while the eldest wanted to cook and take care of everything. Unable to agree, and short of arguments, the two sisters went round and round and round… And the reaction of Kris Jenner, pulling the head and raising the eyes to heaven was excellent. It is as if she had mimicked what everyone thought in front of this scene !

Bonus : The trailer of the next episodes

Sad news for the fans… The Incredible Family Kardashian season 18 will not return until next September for new episodes ! Hey yes, it is already the summer break for their show. The trailer of the sequel tease, moreover, a lot of twists and turns, including the Coronavirus that seems to affect the family more than you might think. The next episodes promise to be interesting, we look forward to hear from you !