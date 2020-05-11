The incredible garage of Dwayne Johnson

Ferrari LaFerrari

The Rock owns a Ferrari LaFerrari matt white with a value of more than 1,200,000 €. It was received as a gift in the framework of the filming of a television series. Unfortunately for him, he had serious problems to get into the Italian car and has never been able to experiment with its 950 hp. Measuring 1.96 m and weigh 118 pounds is sometimes disabling. There is, however, in the United States many companies who fit the superscars to clients of all sizes, such as for players of the NBA and NFL. LeBron James, for example, has done to change his F430 Spider.

Ford F-150 Custom

The Ford F-150 costs 45.000 € for a standard model. One of Dwayne Johnson probably more if you consider all the changes it has made. For the common mortal, this vehicle might seem imposing, but not for The Rock.

Ford GT 2017

There are many advantages to be the new face of Ford. In exchange for the promotion of its vehicles, The Rock has the opportunity to test all the models of the brand. The actor has had the opportunity to discover the factory when he visited its headquarters in Detroit. He took the opportunity to publish on her account Instagram a photo of what is considered to be one of the best supercars in the United States : the Ford GT 2017. A car made to only 1000 copies.

Hennessey VelociRaptor V8

Other car received as another gift from HBO for her participation in the series Ballers : the Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 power, 758 ch. Hennessey has changed the engine Ecoboost Turbo V6 to replace it with a Coyote V8. The result is devastating.

McLaren 650S

His role in the series Ballers it has also helped to drive fantastic sports cars as this elegant McLaren 650 that Dwayne Johnson has finally purchased later for his private collection. A beast of 641 horses.

Pagani Huayra

A value of 1.100.000 euros, it is one of the most expensive in the garage of Dwayne Johnson. In the program : a V12 engine of 6.0 liters that develops 720 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.2 seconds. Not bad.

Porsche Panamera Mansory

This is one of his favorite cars. This sedan luxury line radical does not skimp on the carbon fiber and the elements of aerodynamics that give it a silhouette that is decidedly sporty.

Range Rover

This is probably less impressive than its supercars, but it’s still a vehicle imposing. The Range Rover is a classic and The Rock knows it. This is why it is common to see drive this SUV in real life. And it is safe to go inside.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

This beauty british 282.000 euros has a V12 of 6.5 liters, which can be as quiet and gentle as the driver wishes.

Via GQ Spain