The incredible large gap of Arnold Schwarzenegger !

On his account Instagram, Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a video that has not gone unnoticed !

If you were wondering what becomes Arnold Schwarzenegger he is doing rather well ! To believe his latest video, the american actor 72-year-old has not lost his flexibility… and his sense of humor.

In a post to Instagram, “Schwarzy” has been a joke which has done a lot to laugh his community of fans on social networks.

Impressed, fans of the actor have not failed to comment on the video. Sylvester Stallone in person is even gone from his little note of admiration !

As he reveals at the end of video, Arnold Schwarzenegger has obviously never done the splits on the table of his kitchen. A waterfall not to reproduce at home, the latter has been “performed” by a professional !