The incredible new project of Dacre Montgomery (‘Stranger Things’), which departs completely from the action

Dacre Montgomery he finished by winning the hearts of fans “Stranger Things” with his farewell in the season tecera. Now, the actor has announced his new project, and it has nothing to do with the performance.

Dacre has issued a book of poetry, his great passion, next fall. As he himself explained, his experience in making a pocast of poetry this has been “cathartic” and now he has shared in their stories of Instagram on your new project.

“Very excited to announce this news with you! “Said to share a story about how he had bought a book without a title of poetry. It was also revealed that the premiere is scheduled for fall 2020.

Montgomery had already spoken of his passion for poetry in The New York Times.

“I’m a podcast for the past two years. It is like an amalgam of poetry with a rhythm that I write for a long time, and condensed in six different subjects “. It seems that Billy is a box of surprises.

