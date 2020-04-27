The incredible remains of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West !

This is for the magazine Architectural Digest that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have unveiled the interior of their villa Calablasas, California. It is a guided tour that offers the magazine to its readers. As explained in this visit, the villa was designed by two belgian architects, Alex Vervoordt and Vincent Van Duysen.

Kim reveals that the interior of the house is extremely minimalist, wabi-sabi and mono also. A contrast that helps to soothe the star of 39 years who lives from day to day. The house has a large number of works of art, including Anish Kappor. In the interview, the couple reveals that the bathroom is their favorite room of the house. She earned 8 months of additional work needed to be alone !

The couple tells the story of how he decided to buy this villa : “We passed this house incredibly extravagant while we walked around in the neighborhood. I had just turned North, and we walked a lot to help me lose weight pregnancy. I didn’t know the styles of Kanye West at the time, but I thought that this house was perfect. Kanye was less enthusiastic. He said It is doable “

Gressy Benatir