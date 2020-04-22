The incredible revolution that manages Real Madrid

The journal Sport offers on the cover of its print edition this Wednesday, April 22 the alleged ‘black list’ drawn up by Florentino Perez at Real Madrid. That is to say, staff members of Zinedine Zidane who were not willing to continue his tour in Concha Espina from the course that comes. All of this, as is evident, to free up space in the template for the next market session.

James Rodriguez, who has not responded to the challenge of regaining the confidence of Zidane, has serious chances of heading to the Premier League. For its part, Mariano Díazwith scant opportunities in the capital of our country, could try to look for an alternative as he did in his time at Olympique Lyon. And what to say of a Éder Militão that, at least for now, it has not fit in the square white.

Neither can we overlook the situation of Luka Modrić, idolized by the parish meringue, although it is necessary to locate more soon than later your over to bring the handle in the engine room of Real Madrid. In terms of Gareth Bale, it is evident that ‘Zidane’ has lost patience with a player that was the capital at the trident dream with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Without leaving the front, Luka Jović it is a bet of future, but you need to grow in the field of sport.

Marcelo Vieira, a symbol of the madridismo, it has also been overtaken by Ferland Mendy, as happened last year with Sergio Reguilón before the return of Zidane. Brahim Diaz has a projection tremendous, although injuries have prevented him from enjoying the continuity that is so deserving. It is assumed that Alphonse Areola return to the PSG in order to be considered by Didier Deschamps in the face of Euro 2021, while Álvaro Odriozola (on loan at Bayern Munich) and Lucas Vázquez seem to be doomed to leave Real Madrid.