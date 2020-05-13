The incredible salary of Robert Downey Jr. for “the Avengers”

Robert Downey Jr., a favourite of Marvel studios, has hit a nice fortune for his role of Iron Man.

As fans throng to the cinemas to go see the last installment of the saga “the Avengers”, the magazine “Hollywood reporter” revealed the stamp of some of the actors stars. One stands out : Robert Downey Jr, aka Iron Man, would have been paid for “Avengers : Infnity War” (released in 2018) the nice sum of $ 75 million – nearly 67 million euros. Numbers to make your head spin. More than the amount of this amazing salary, which is surprising that is the difference consistent enough with his fellow super-heroes. In comparison, Scarlett Johansson, aka Black Widow, reportedly received $ 20 million (approximately € 18 million). Chris Hemsworth, Thor, he would have received between 15 and 20 million like Chris Evans, Captain America.

Present in the firm Marvel since 2008 (release of the first “Iron Man”), Robert Downey Jr. would have negotiated a financial arrangement with single studios. For the last sortie of the super-heroes, Iron Man has thus exploded with a handsome fortune, although his stamp accurate to the last component, the “Endgame”, has not been clarified. Another anecdote : for his appearance in “Spider-Man : Homecoming” (2017), the actor 54-year-old reportedly received $ 15 million for only three days of shooting.

Impose ever higher at the box-office

Less than a week after its release, “Avengers : Endgame” had already generated more than $ 1.2 billion. Which makes it the largest startup in history. With these figures, the film enters the race for the biggest hit of all time in the face of the film by James Cameron released in 2009, “Avatar”. “To get a more accurate idea of the final score for Endgame, it will have to wait to see how the movie falls during its second week of operation. One thing seems certain : the movie will pass Titanic and its $ 2.1 billion in revenue to become the second biggest hit of all time. I think he racked up between 2.5 and 2.6 billion dollars in revenue, but everything can change quickly,” says Romeo Duchene, specialist in box-office magazine “The Point”.

