The incredible story of the Diamond Tiffany, the most famous yellow diamond in the world

In 1877, a yellow diamond gross 287,42 carat is extracted from the mines of Kimberley in the South of Africa. Charles Lewis Tiffanythe founder of the house of the same name, in 1837,

the purchased for 18 000 dollars and gets the nickname of ” King of diamonds “. It is in Paris, then the central place of the fine jewelry world, as the stone is cut under the supervision of the mineralogist and gemmologist Dr. George Frederick Kunz. Result of the operation : the appearance of a cushion cut 128,54 carats with 82 facets, 24 more than a brilliant traditional.

On the side of the measurements, the Diamond Tiffany shows the proportions of a dream : 2.5 cm wide by 2.2 high and burns, is said in Tiffany & Co., “an inner fire “. Breeding by the jewelry of the Fifth Avenue, the pierre, was only used 2 times… in 143 years !

His first leave of absence was granted in 1961 for a photo session promoting the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In the shots, Audrey Hepburn shows you a mind blowing necklace Ribbon “Rosette”, signed Jean Schlumberger (jewelry clerk of the house), with the centre stone of exceptional yellow diamond. Then, back to the box.