The Indianapolis Colts have changes to their uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will honor their past and the state where they reside, with an image slightly different for next season.

The Colts, who have maintained their uniforms relatively traditional dating back to the time living in Baltimore, outside of the uniforms ‘Color Rush’, announced this Monday that they have added a new logo to their uniforms, to accompany the traditional horseshoe.

One of the most notable changes will be the ‘C’ in the uniform of the Colts. Instead of using a ‘C’, traditional, will have the outline of the state of Indiana in the inner part of the letter, with the franchise recognizing the entire state. There are also details about the ‘C’ to represent the horseshoe. The Colts moved from Baltimore in 1984. That logo has been added to the inside of the neck of the uniform.

Same classic look. Built for the future. 🔵⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/3h5xi08s96 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020

New secondary logo. New wordmark. The Horseshoe. 𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐘𝐒. pic.twitter.com/rmdCVdb9h6 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2020

The horseshoe continues to be our brand more durable. cover art by some of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, and beloved by some of the best fans in the NFL, the Colts Nation,” wrote the co-owner of the Colts, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, in a press release. “These new logos –particularly our logo Indiana– honor our rich history, cementing our long-lasting and genuine connection with Indiana, and wait for the exciting future that awaits us”.

The Colts will return to their days in Baltimore for the shape of the numbers on the uniform. The numbers will be in block format to emulate the way they looked in the 1950’s and 1960’s, when the late Johnny Unitas was the quarterback of the franchise.

Philip Rivers will be the new quarterback’s franchise when the Colts released the new uniforms for the upcoming season. Rivers signed for a season and $ 25 million with Indianapolis in march after spending the first 16 years of his career with the Chargers.