the influencer Chico Paolo made revelations about the personalities (VIDEO)

The influencer Chico Paolo’s book, without filters, for Oh! My Mag. Back on the revelations of the young man involved.

Paolo, better known under the pseudonym of Chico Paolo on social networks is part of these influencers who are committed.

The physical banner ?

Student, but also an actor and model, Paolo cannot be limited to its physical benefits. In spite of everything, it seems that it is partly through this connection that he has brought together a community of gigantic, at the time when he post pictures of his shoots.

If his physique allows him to attract the world, Paolo realizes that his community is more and more big, and that it might have a role in the messages that it passes to be with her.

The physical as well as opportunity !

During our interview on the subject, to find just right here, Paolo explained :

When I started to have a lot of subscribers, I said to myself : this is very silly, it is as if I was in the middle of a Stade de France… I see it as a speaker

The young man wanted to use his influence for causes that are close to his heart. Among them, the climate. Unfortunately, the welcome of its community on the subject is glacial.

It loses nearly 30 000 subscribers in the space of a few months, but the young man was not discouraged and tries to alternate the contents on him and the causes he defends. A mix that seems to work, Paolo remains optimistic about that.

Paolo shares his little secrets

It is in a whole other context that we find this time Paolo, in the course of our interview to “Drop the Name”, on this occasion, the influencer makes a few revelations : he admits his crush to Emma Watson, speaks on his admiration for Jared Leto or reveals that he would like to secretly meet.

A name to discover in our video, as well as the rest of the answers of the current candidate on the show “the Circle France” on Netflix.