the influenceuse and dummy was set on fire by posing in bikini very high cut !

Hot before ! Kendall Jenner, once more heated to the canvas with a new image. And there is a risk of making a lot of waves !

A few hours ago, the brand of prêt-a-porter in the uk has revealed his upcoming collection for the summer of 2020. And is the sister of Kylie was selected to represent the brand.

So, Kendall Jenner appears very sexy with a bikini very high cut. Sexy, but also very kind, because it is before everything, the DNA of the brand Burberry.

Special mention to the bag that carries the model, which is also part of the next collection of the luxury brand. Really, it all goes to Kendall Jenner.

In the guise of legend, the brand has written : “Kendall has done-even in a photo of your house to the new collection of the TB Summer Monogram. So is a bikini, very sporty, #ThomasBurberryMonogram”.

In just a couple of hours, the photo has already garnered 17 000 I like. And this is only the beginning !

Followed by almost 133 million people at Instagram, the influenceuse account so that, obviously, share the snapshot of Burberry in order to increase the number of likes !

