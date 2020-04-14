The ingenious gift of David Ortiz to the doctors who treat cases of Coronavirus

You asked for it and he gave up the double. The former player of the Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, asked him to help to onto loaded the morale of the employees and physicians of the Medical Center Beth Israel Deaconnes because you are not living an easy situation to be in the first line of transmission of the Coronavirus.

And the Big Daddy answered them. Next to the Red Sox decided to donate four tickets to see the games of the team for life. “I have to tell you, from the bottom of my heart, the love and respect I have for what you are doing: the devote their lives, their time, is something that few can do”, said Ortiz.

But it didn’t end there. A group of employees of this same hospital, who are in charge of dealing with the cases of Coronavirus, they gave them the surprise of being moved to the very Fenway Park. The legend (David Ortiz) of the Red Sox, was the one who greeted them in a videoconference.

“Boston, it’s time to recognize our heroes”, said Ortiz. The tribute to these heroes couldn’t end a better way: they made a launch ceremony, photographs were taken on the Green Monster and ran down the bases of Fenway Park. Never lon be able to forget.

“Ústedes are our heroes and they are the most admirable and wonderful”, said John Karsinski, director and actor who led the remarkable gesture of David Ortiz and the Red Sox.