The ingredients of the recipes of the Wednesday, April 22,

In this period of confinement, it may be complicated to renew every evening to come up with a good meal. No problem ! Cyril Lignac we look forward to seeing you Monday to Friday at 18: 45, live on M6 cooking live with the viewers, and live a new experience and interactive.

Each night the chef created 2 recipes for 4 people simple and easy to make. Jérôme Anthony, from his kitchen in Nancy, tries to follow the good advice of the leader. Surprise guests are involved in the duplex, but also several families from different regions of France trying to follow the instructions of the Head.

This Wednesday, April 22,Cyril Lignac we propose to carry out a success raspberry and citrus. Here is the list of necessary ingredients :

Success raspberry and citrus

250 to 300g of raspberries

1 red apple

3 oranges blood in the supreme or oranges in the supreme

2 grapefruits in the supreme

1 lime, for zest

4 egg whites

120g sugar

60g of icing sugar

60g of powder hazelnut

200g of white cheese

15g of sugar raspberry jam icing sugar

UTENSILS :

1 ramekin

1 saucepan

1 whip

1 maryse

1 bowl

1 handheld mixer

4 small moulds, blown, or small molds for small pots of cream

1 brush

1 board

1 knife éminceur

