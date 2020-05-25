The Instagrammeuse Kylie Jenner buys a Bugatti Chiron

Known to many “followers” of the family Kardashian, Kylie Jenner comes to invest in a Bugatti Chiron to three million dollars.

If you are part of this generation, which spends much of its time browsing on Instagram, the name “Kardashian” is certainly familiar. Since the sudden celebrity of Kim Kardashian, this american family has many personalities that are among the most followed of the online platform.

In this family, Kylie Jenner appears in a good position of the most “influential”. And it has, it seems, a slight penchant for the prestigious car. His personal garage with a Lamborghini Aventadortwo Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari or two vehicles of the brand Land Rover.

A Chiron-white and black

The icing on the cake, it comes to offer a Bugatti Chiron to three million dollars. Anything to generate some criticism on his account of Instagram, where some accused him of prefer to buy cars out of your price range rather than trying to “defeat hunger in the world”.