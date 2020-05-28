The instant mode : Lizzo unveils its collection of solar for Quay Australia

It is one of the singers in vogue at the time. After Jennifer Lopez last year, it is the turn of Lizzo to collaborate with the brand of sunglasses Quay Australia. Adoubée for his songs promoting self-acceptance, the interpreter of “Good As Hell” has imagined a line of solar full notably composed of glasses aviators, cat-eyes, masks, models Blue Light or tinted lenses.

Dubbed ” Confidence is Quay “, this capsule sign of the arrival of the american singer on the fashion scene. “Quay is a brand different from other brands of glasses that we usually see. This is a brand cool and in tune with the times but also inclusive and accessible. The message they convey on the self-confidence and self-expression is something in which I deeply believe and that I support “, she explains in an official press release. Quay and Lizzo take advantage of this launch to do the donation of one million meals to those in need. An extra reason to have fun.

The collection Quay x Lizzo is available online from 50 €