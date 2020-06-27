The international financing against the COVID-19: speech expected of Trudeau | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

Theand the prime minister Justin Trudeau must specify the scope of this funding in a brief speech, the Sunday morning, at the summit virtual “Global Goal: to Unite for Our Future”, which will be published on the website of the World organization of Citizen and on the social networks.

A concert in the afternoon. That will be broadcast on social networks as of 14: 00 pm EST and rebroadcast in the evening at 20: 00 ET, in the channels of English-speaking tv, CBC, CTV, Global and City TV.

The aim of Global Citizen, which organizes two events, the goal of increasing the 42.8 million dollars. The money raised will be used to support health-care professionals, organizations and businesses that are working to develop a vaccine against the COVID-19, as well as in the field of drugs for the treatment of the disease, and new diagnostic tools to face the pandemic.

Canada has already committed $ 850 million in the framework of this struggle, in a fundraising event earlier, the objective of raising up to $11 billion.

Global citizen is described as “a community of people who want to deal with the most important challenges of the planet and of extreme poverty”.

Julia Anderson, the chief operating officer of the canadian Partnership for the health of women and children (CanSFE), believes that Canada should devote 1% of their expenses related to the COVID-19 to international efforts.