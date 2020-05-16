The Internet hates absolutely the mustache of Justin Bieber, just like Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has made questionable decisions over the years, but his last bold statement has many people asking: “what was he thinking?”

The singer recently used the social media to show his mustache in full – months after cut – and fans are now becoming out of control because of it.

Justin Bieber | David Livingston / .

Although the reactions to his new look to be quite a mixed bag, most are grouped around their collective hatred for the stache hairy Bieber and it turns out that these are not the only ones to disdain to see the hair on his upper lip.

The mustache Bieber is back and fans have their opinions on this subject

Who would have thought a mustache would arouse as much controversy?

If you have been paying attention to the topics trending on the social networks lately, you know all about the lively discussion around the new moustache Bieber is currently taking place.

The opinions are strong have begun to manifest on 22 January, after the singer of “Yummy” has posted a selfie to close to showing him his diamond grille, as well as his mustache in all its glory.

After having published the instant, many believers have benefited from the comments and Twitter to share their thoughts on the new ~ lewk ~ the singer and have not restrained their feelings.

Some fans have actually admitted to loving the facial hair of Bieber and are all for him embracing this new look.

“I am officially in agreement with the moustache @ user justin bieber, you can keep your moustache for some time,” wrote a Twitter user.

The other hand, many fans hate the hair on the face of the crooner “Baby” and desperately want it shaves.

“I really love @justin bieber, but the honey that moustache is gone”, has tweeted a fan. Someone else has come: “The mustache really needs to go away, I beg you, sir.”

Although Bieber has not yet responded to the comments of fans on his “stache, it definitely seems that it will not skim by not the hair on the face of the wearer.

The singer was spotted kissing his stubble in recent years, but he didn’t let it grow like that until recently.

Fans first got a glimpse of the mustache fur earlier this month when the Biebs went on Instagram to promote a video that her friends have made for “Yummy”.

Since then, the singer publishes frequent photos of himself and his “stache”. Although the fans have hated to see his upper lip is fuzzy appear on their calendar, the last photo IG Bieber proved to be the straw final.

His wife stated that she was not a fan of facial hair

Although the fans have a hatred strong enough for the mustache Bieber, there is no one who does not love more his hair than his wife, Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber.

The supermodel has previously revealed that she preferred her husband clean-shaven, and now that his facial hair had returned, we are almost sure that it was not the most happy.

Although she loves all of her husband, Bieber does not like to simply not see the hair on the upper lip of the singer and was clearly explained some time after their marriage.

In July 2018, Bieber has responded to the comment of the director of the road, Ryan Good, who urged the singer topped the charts in how to grow his moustache for their marriage, writing: “Do not dare to give him this idea, you crazy.”

Now that the couple’s wedding is past, there is nothing to prevent Bieber from wearing his mustache, much to the dismay of the fans and his wife.

According to his latest posts on Instagram, it seems that the hair on the face of the singer are here to stay and we really hope that this is not too difficult for the dummy.