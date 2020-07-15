The Internet now wants to cancel Sebastian Stan for an article racist – JAPANFM

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
16


You can play some of the heroes most beloved on the big screen, but many of the stars of Marvel have been criticized in social networks for a variety of reasons, these past few months. Remember that when The man antEvangeline Lilly has minimized the risk of the coronavirus, some time ago? As well, the last one in the hot seat is Bucky Barnes himself, Sebastian Stan.

Before his return to the role of Disney’s More” The falcon and the winter soldier, Stan became involved in the controversy on Twitter, leading to the hashtag #sebastianstanisoverparty at the national level. The storm was triggered by a posting on Instagram with the couple of the actor, Alejandra Onieva dressed as a geisha for what appeared to be a costume party in the theme of asia.

When the fans have criticized the content of the photo as “racist”, Oneiva and Stan began to block generously to the people, instead of submitting the apology that people are looking for. And suffice it to say that this has caused nothing but more problems, the fans call to cancel the star of the MCU.

Click to enlarge

Of course, all over the world not to jump on the train #sebastianstanisoverparty. Many of the fans will have a lot of something that, according to them, has been disproportionately high.

Some even argue that Stan and Onieva have every right to block those who reply to something that was published two years ago and in none of his accounts.

On the other hand, on the other hand, I think that we should listen and not “invalidate the feelings of the community of asia”.

Of course, Stan and Onieva has also taken heat recently for their decision to go on holiday to Spain this month, even though the world is grappling with a pandemic. Your trip has been especially criticized after the star had previously warned that he could not imagine leaving the city of New York during the quarantine COVID-19.

The falcon and the soldier of winteras to him, in which Sebastian Stan star alongside Anthony Mackie, who is expected to resume production soon. We don’t know when it will finally arrive in Disney Again, but we imagine that we’re going to have at least the first half of this year – if not in all.

